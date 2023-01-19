The Summit High School Aquatics Program will be holding a hockey night fundraiser at Toyota Arena in Ontario on Saturday, Feb. 4.
A portion of the proceeds from the Ontario Reign game against Tucson will benefit the Summit teams.
Tickets for the game are $25 for upper level seats and $32 for the lower section. Tickets can be purchased from Summit’s ASB bookkeeper until Jan. 27.
For more information, call the ASB office at (909) 357-5950.
Also during the game, Summit will be celebrating the accomplishments of Chelsea Fascio, a senior swimmer at the school. Fascio will be receiving two CIF championship rings for taking first place in Division 4 in the 100 yard backstroke during the 2021 and 2022 seasons.
