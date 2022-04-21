Samuel Lopez doubled, singled, scored two runs, and drove in two runs to help lead the Summit High School baseball team to a 9-0 rout of Rialto on April 19.
The SkyHawks raised their record to 6-3 in league action and 12-10-2 overall.
Ethan Mosqueda slammed a triple and a single and had one run and one RBI.
Isaac Castanon clubbed a double and a single and drove in two runs for Summit. Ivan Gonzalez doubled and singled and scored two runs.
Dylan Harrison had two singles, two runs, and one RBI, and Andres Aguilar had two singles, one run, and two RBI.
Aniken Morales had a double and a run, Ian Stewart had a single and an RBI, and Quinn Stewart singled.
Quinn Stewart pitched six strong innings, allowing five hits and striking out eight batters.
----- IN A PREVIOUS GAME, the SkyHawks conquered Carter, 10-4, as Castanon walloped two doubles and scored a run.
Harrison singled twice and drove in three runs. Mosqueda had two singles and one RBI, Lopez doubled and knocked in two runs, and Bruce Caropreso had a double, two runs, and one RBI. Quinn Stewart doubled and scored two runs and Aguilar added a single.
John Hernandez pitched well, allowing no hits and no runs in four innings while striking out five batters.
