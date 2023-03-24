The Summit High School baseball team struggled at the start of the 2023 season, but the SkyHawks have played well in recent games — including a dramatic victory over local rival Kaiser.
On March 17, Summit stymied the Cats 2-1, thanks to the excellent pitching of Dylan Harrison, who allowed four hits and struck out eight batters in six innings. Robert Duran earned the save by pitching the seventh inning and allowing no hits.
Summit scored a run in the first inning and another run in the fourth, while Kaiser’s run came in the sixth.
Isacc Castanon crushed a home run for the SkyHawks. Joaquin Carrizales singled and drove in a run and Andres Aguilar doubled.
For Kaiser, which came into the game with a 10-1 record, Benjamin Tena slugged a home run and Daniel Inzunza drilled a double and a single. Jacob Mota added a single. Cesar Soto pitched six innings, allowing three hits and two runs while striking out eight.
----- SUMMIT won a pair of non-league games on March 18, including a 4-0 conquest of Victor Valley. Three pitchers — Andre Solorzano, Ryan Oaks, and Jacob Van Noy — combined for a one-hit shutout. Harrison pounded a double and a single and Jamez Guerrero and Castanon both had singles.
Also that day, the SkyHawks edged Barstow, 3-2, by pushing across a run in the bottom of the seventh inning. Chris Alzaga pitched well, allowing two hits and no earned runs. Carrizales had a single and an RBI, and Luke Hernandez and Ian Stewart supplied singles.
