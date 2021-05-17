The Summit High School baseball team acquired two victories over local rival Fontana A.B. Miller last week.
On May 13, the SkyHawks prevailed, 14-1, thanks to a great overall performance by David Fimbres. He pitched four innings and allowed no runs while striking out 6 batters. Also, he went 4-for-4 at the plate with a double and three singles and drove in four runs.
Jesse Jeronimo went 3-for-3 with a triple and two singles and knocked in two runs, while Michael Smith was 2-for-2 with one RBI. Omar Rosas slugged a triple and Isaias Espiritu and Bruce Caropreso each smashed a double.
Then on May 15, Summit gained a 7-0 win as Yahir Sotomayor pitched five innings and struck out 4 batters. While up to bat, Sotomayor went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Quinn Stewart sparked the offense by going 3-for-3 with a double and two singles.
Rosas was 2-for-4 with a triple, double, and RBI. Caropreso went 2-for-2.
