The Summit High School baseball team raised its record to 5-1 with a 4-2 win over Jurupa Hills on April 30.
Yahir Sotomayor pitched well for the SkyHawks in a complete-game performance, allowing no earned runs while striking out six batters.
David Fimbres and Bruce Caropreso each went 2-for-3 with an RBI to spark the Summit offense.
----- IN A PREVIOUS GAME, Summit was victorious over Jurupa Hills, 9-3, as Fimbres slugged a double and a single, drove in two runs, and scored two runs. Gerardo Cruz pounded a double.
Jacob Velazquez pitched four innings, gave up no earned runs, and struck out four hitters.
For Jurupa Hills, Oscar Aldaz belted a double and two singles. Kody Davis doubled and singled and Matt Newcomb and Danny Galvan both singled twice.
