The Summit High School baseball team acquired a 15-0 victory over Fontana in the SkyHawks' season opener.
Yahir Sotomayor pitched well for Summit, allowing two hits in four innings and striking out six batters. He also blasted a triple while at the plate.
Isaias Espiritu went 2-for-3 with a double and single, scored a run, and drove in two runs. Owen Oates was 2-for-4 with a double, single, RBI, and run, and William Vazquez was 2-for-2 with a double, single, RBI, and run. Ricardo Quintana slugged a triple and David Fimbres, Jesse Jeronimo, and Jacob Reyes all pounded doubles.
For Fohi, Victor Hernandez singled twice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.