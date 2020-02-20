The Summit High School baseball team opened its 2020 season by blasting Bellflower, 9-1, in a non-league game on Feb. 15.
Cris Enriquez crushed a home run and a single, scored two runs, and drove in two runs to spark the SkyHawks.
Jacob Gameros went 2-for-4 with a double and a single, scored a run, and knocked in two runs.
Quinn Stewart was the winning pitcher, allowing no earned runs in four innings of work. He struck out seven batters.
