Thanks to strong pitching, the Summit High School baseball team has been on a hot streak recently.
The SkyHawks blanked Cerritos, 3-0 on April 3 for their fifth consecutive victory (and eighth in nine games). They improved their record to 10-6 overall.
Three pitchers — Kody Smathers, John Hernandez, and Jacob Van Noy — combined to limit Cerritos to three hits.
Offensively, the SkyHawks were aided by Andres Aguilar, who went 2-for-2 with a double, single, and run.
Evan Spencer had a single, run, and RBI. Dylan Harrison had a single and an RBI, Joaquin Carrizales had a single and a run, and Samuel Lopez singled.
----- IN A PREVIOUS GAME on April 1, Summit brought down local rival Jurupa Hills, 6-2, as Isaac Castanon walloped two home runs and drove in five runs. Luke Hernandez, Robert Morales, and Aguilar all crunched doubles and Noah Garcia, Spencer, and Lopez all had singles. Chris Alzaga and Robert Duran pitched well.
For Jurupa Hills, Owen Oates singled twice and drove in two runs. Other hits were accumulated by Isaac Amador, Norberto Toscano, and Anthony Salcido.
----- ON MARCH 31, Summit obtained another win over Jurupa Hills, 7-1, as Castanon drilled a triple and drove in two runs. Lopez singled twice and knocked in two runs, while Ian Stewart had two singles and one RBI. Morales, Harrison, and Aguilar added singles. Harrison and Ryan Oaks teamed up for the mound victory, allowing no earned runs.
For Jurupa Hills, Amador collected three singles, Noel Padilla and Toscano each had two singles, and Adrian Martinez and Anthony Pardo had hits.
Dylan Harrison pitches well for Summit on March 31. (Contributed photo by Jerry Soifer)
