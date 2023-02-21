The Summit High School baseball team pulled out an exciting 7-5 win over Palm Desert in a tournament game on Feb. 18.
The score was tied at 5-5 after the regulation seven innings, and then the SkyHawks broke through for two runs in the top of the ninth to claim the victory.
Samuel Lopez went 3-for-4 with a triple, two singles, one run, and one RBI, while Ivan Gonzalez went 3-for-4 with one run and one RBI for the SkyHawks.
Ian Stewart and Isacc Castanon both collected a double and an RBI.
Dylan Harrison singled and drove in two runs, while Joaquin Carrizales, Carlos Barba, and Andres Aguilar all singled.
Robert Duran, Jacob Van Noy, and Harrison all pitched effectively.
