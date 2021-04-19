So far, the abbreviated 2021 season has been a very good one for the Summit High School baseball team.
The SkyHawks raised their record to 3-0 with a 16-1 triumph over Fontana A.B. Miller on April 16.
Omar Rosas went 3-for-3 and drove in four runs to spark the SkyHawks' offensive attack, which started slowly but eventually pulled away for the decisive victory.
"We had a tough time against their first pitcher (in the first two innings), but our bats started to get better after that," said Summit coach Samuel Lopez.
In the top of the third inning, Kaleb Duran broke the scoreless tie with an RBI single to left-center field. A little bit later, Jesse Jeronimo drilled the baseball into right-center field to drive in a pair of runs.
That was enough for Yahir Sotomayor, who was splendid on the mound. He allowed two hits in five innings of work while striking out four batters.
In addition, Sotomayor went 1-for-2 at the plate with a triple.
"Our pitching and defense were pretty effective, and that allowed our hitters to do what they've been doing, which is put up some runs," Lopez said. "One through nine in the lineup, we did a good job."
Duran went 2-for-3, drove in two runs, and scored three runs, while Owen Oates, a sophomore, also helped the Summit cause, Lopez said.
The coach said that the SkyHawks will have to continue to play well in order to overcome strong opponents in the upcoming weeks.
"We've got Kaiser and Jurupa Hills coming up, and they've got good programs," Lopez said. "We're looking forward to that competition."
All five high schools in the Fontana Unified School District are playing baseball against each other during this highly unusual season. But Summit did not get a chance to warm up against any out-of-town foes.
"It's been tough without a pre-season; everybody's dealing with that," Lopez said.
