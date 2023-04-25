The Summit High School baseball team stretched its winning streak to 15 games by rallying for a 6-4 win over J.W. North in the County Classic on April 22.
The SkyHawks, who improved their record to 20-6 overall and 8-2 in league action heading into their big matchup with Kaiser (9-1) on April 26.
Andres Aguilar pounded two triples, scored two runs, and drove in two runs against North. Michael Torres singled twice and Evan Spencer singled, scored a run, and drove in two runs. Samuel Lopez and Ivan Gonzalez each had a single and an RBI and Dylan Harrison singled.
Andre Solorzano, Ryan Oaks, Robert Duran, John Hernandez, and Jacob Van Noy teamed up for the win on the mound.
----- IN A WILD GAME on April 21, the SkyHawks pulled away from Grand Terrace, 17-10, as Gonzalez went 3-for-3, scored two runs, and drove in two runs.
Aguilar singled twice, scored a run, and knocked in two runs. Isaac Castanon doubled and drove in two runs and Lopez and Harrison each had a double, two runs, and one RBI. Joaquin Carrizales singled twice and drove in two runs. Spencer had two singles and two runs and Ian Stewart had a single and two runs.
----- ALSO, Summit attained another victory over Grand Terrace, 5-2, as Stewart went 3-for-3 and knocked in two runs. Lopez had a pair of singles and a run, and Harrison added a single.
Harrison, Oaks, and Duran pitched well.
