Ian Stewart belted a double and a single, scored a run, and drove in three runs to help lead the Summit baseball team to its 12th straight victory, a 5-1 conquest of Grand Terrace on April 17.
Dylan Harrison went 3-for-3 with a triple and two singles for the SkyHawks, who raised their record to 6-2 in league action and 17-6 overall.
Evan Spencer went 2-for-3 and scored a run and Andres Aguilar added a single.
Four Summit pitchers — Kody Smathers, Ryan Oaks, Robert Duran, and John Hernandez — pitched effectively, combining for eight strikeouts.
----- IN PREVIOUS GAMES:
Summit squashed Glendora, 10-2, as Harrison walloped a triple and two singles, scored a run, and drove in three runs. Isaac Castanon blasted a triple and a single, scored two runs, and drove in two runs. Spencer singled and knocked in two runs, while Samuel Lopez had a single, two runs, and one RBI. Stewart had a single and an RBI and Carlos Barba and Aguilar had singles.
Summit withstood Rialto, 5-3, as Stewart swatted a home run, double, and single and drove in two runs. Lopez crushed a home run and a double and knocked in two runs. Harrison doubled and singled and scored a run. Ivan Gonzalez had a single and an RBI, and Robert Morales, Spencer, and Aguilar all singled. Chris Alzaga pitched five strong innings, allowing two hits and no earned runs while striking out four. Duran struck out three batters in relief.
Summit stomped Rialto, 10-0, as Harrison allowed just two hits and struck out eight batters in six innings. Aguilar crunched a triple, double, and single, scored two runs, and drove in five runs to lead the offense. Harrison had a double and single, Castanon and Morales both had doubles, and Spencer, Carrizales, Lopez, and Gonzalez all singled twice. Noah Garcia had one single.
