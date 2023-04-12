Andres Aguilar belted a home run and double and drove in six runs to help lead the Summit High School baseball team to an 11-2 rout of Fullerton in a tournament game on April 8.
Ian Stewart crushed a double and a single, scored two runs, and drove in a run as the SkyHawks achieved their eighth consecutive victory and raised their record to 13-6 overall.
Samuel Lopez had two singles, one run, and one RBI, while Dylan Harrison had two singles and a run. Other singles were supplied by Noah Garcia, Carlos Barba, and Ivan Gonzalez.
It was the third straight game in which the SkyHawks had scored at least 10 runs.
Chris Alzaga pitched three innings and allowed one earned run while striking out five batters. Kody Smathers, Ryan Oaks, and John Hernandez each pitched one inning and did not give up any hits or runs.
----- IN A previous game, Summit squashed San Gorgonio, 19-5, as Aguilar swatted a home run and a single, scored two runs, and drove in three runs.
Smathers drilled two singles, scored two runs, and knocked in three runs. Lopez had two singles and an RBI and Gonzalez singled, scored two runs, and drove in two runs. Isaac Castanon singled, scored one run, and drove in two runs. Luke Hernandez, Stewart, Alzaga, and Tyler Crawford all singled.
----- ALSO, Summit thrashed San Gorgonio again, 10-0, behind good pitching by Andre Solorzano, Michael Torres, Oaks, and Harrison.
Lopez walloped two doubles, scored two runs, and drove in two runs. Harrison slammed a double and a single, scored a run, and drove in three runs. Castanon had a double and a single, one run, and one RBI. Joaquin Carrizales doubled and drove in two runs. Jamez Guerrero, Evan Spencer, Barba, Garcia, and Torres all singled.
