The 2021-22 regular season has been a great one for the Summit High School basketball ladies, and they are eager to continue the positive results in post-season action.
By crushing Arroyo Valley on Jan. 24, the SkyHawks improved their record to 18-4.
“We have a lot of potential,” said coach Latrina Duncan, whose teams have been very successful for many years. “They’re a good group of girls. They work well together, they all want to get better, and they all want to make sure we achieve our goals this year.”
The SkyHawks have not lost a game in the month of January. They suffered some defeats against tough teams in December, including a setback against Eisenhower, but then they triumphed over Ike in a rematch, 65-58.
“Our season has been good,” said A.J. Brown, one of the senior leaders on the team. “We lost one game that we should have won, but we did come back and beat that team when we played them the second time, so that was a really good win for us.”
Another senior, Aanisah Moncrief, said the players work together well.
“I think we can go really far as a team and as individuals,” she said.
Moncrief and Brown each scored 9 points in the rout of Arroyo Valley, and another senior standout, Christina Zuniga, had 8 points.
