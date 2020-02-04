The Summit High School basketball ladies are continuing one of the greatest dynasties in the history of prep sports in Fontana.
The SkyHawks clinched their seventh consecutive undisputed Sunkist League championship by squashing Colton, 90-16, on Feb. 3.
Coach Latrina Duncan's team raised its record to 9-0 in the league (with one regular season game remaining) and 18-6 overall.
"It feels amazing, like always," said senior guard Laila Walker. "We've won the title all four years I've been here, so it's been great."
Walker, who has accepted a scholarship to attend Biola University next year, scored 25 points to lead the way against Colton.
When asked to explain the SkyHawks' success, Duncan said the players deserve all the credit.
"I'm always blessed to have talented players here," Duncan said. "It's not about me; it's about them. They work hard on and off the court to make us who we are."
No Sunkist team came close to toppling the SkyHawks. Second-place Grand Terrace lost to Summit by margins of 78-45 and 71-23.
Against Colton, Walker put in 13 points (including several easy layups) in the first quarter as the SkyHawks demonstrated their tough defense and fast-break ability.
"We scored 90 points; I thought that was really good because we hadn't done that all season," Walker said. "That was a good stepping stone for us to get ready for the playoffs."
Alyssa Boone poured in 20 points and Monica Malone cashed in 15 points for the SkyHawks. Miracle Coleman had 8 points.
Back in 2012-2013, Summit took second place in the Sunkist standings, but ever since then, the SkyHawks have gone 10-0 each year in league competition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.