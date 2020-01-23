Miracle Coleman scored a game-high 13 points -- all in the first half -- and teammate Alyssa Boone added nine points as the first-place Summit High School basketball ladies had their way with visiting Bloomington, 69-16, on Jan. 22.
The victory enabled the SkyHawks to raise their record to 5-0 in the Sunkist League as they pursue their seventh consecutive league championship.
Coleman came up with a hot hand and scored eight points in the first quarter, including two free throws and a jump shot, to give the SkyHawks a commanding 22-2 lead after the first eight minutes.
Coleman, a junior, said the team’s communication is really what led to the win over Bloomington.
“Tonight, mostly our talking was definitely right,” she said. “We were just playing hard. My shots were falling today.”
She added that while the communication is something that hasn’t been there in the past, it looks like it’s finally coming around.
“That’s probably our main problem,” she said. “We've definitely got to talk and play harder defense.”
Summit assistant coach Adrieanna Hooks said while getting the win was great, she would like to see the SkyHawks play with better ball control.
“The passes we OK, but we need to work on them as there’ve been a lot of turnovers,” she said.
Hooks added getting a big win gives the team time to work on different elements of the game the players normally would not have a chance to do.
“It’s a little bit easier to work on (different) stuff,” she said. “It helps that you’re not frantic all the time so you can work on what needs to be worked on for when you play better teams.”
And despite getting the big win, Hooks said there are always areas that need more attention for the SkyHawks.
“We didn’t rebound the best,” she said. “I felt we could have had a lot more rebounds, especially on the defensive side. And we had about 16 or 17 turnovers.”
Despite being on the losing end, Bloomington coach Josh Jones said there are always positive takeaways from a game like this, especially when there are a plethora of younger players on the team.
“My young girls need the experience,” he said. “They’re the future.”
He added he wasn’t kidding when describing the experience level of his team.
“I have only one senior who has played all four years and two seniors who have played two years,” Jones said.
But the main thing for Jones is that his players didn’t give up and continued to play for 32 minutes.
“We kept it in control,” he said. “We slowed (Summit) down a little bit. And I was happy about the effort. They didn’t quit. That’s the biggest battle. They competed and they didn’t quit. I’m happy about that.”
Summit kept the pressure on in the second quarter, outscoring the Bruins 22-6 and taking a 44-8 halftime lead.
Brittaney Davis led the Bruins with six points.
(Shel Segal can be reached at shelhsegal@gmail.com.)
