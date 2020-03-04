Playing on the road against a highly-seeded opponent did not faze the Summit High School basketball men in the first round of the state playoffs on March 3.
The SkyHawks, seeded No. 13, turned in an impressive performance, bringing down No. 4 seed Oakwood of North Hollywood, 79-70, in a Division 4 game in the Southern California Regionals.
Miguel Robles led four SkyHawks in double figures with 18 points, including four 3-pointers, as the locals raised their record to 21-12.
Coach John Romagnoli said the game was "terrific."
"We were down 4-0, took the lead 5-4, and never trailed again," Romagnoli said. "We held off every run and answered every big play with a big play of our own."
Chazz Bruny put in 14 points and brought down 9 rebounds. Freshman Wes Hatcher had 13 points and was strong defensively, while Ashton West had 12 points and dished out 5 assists.
Freshman Jason Roberts did a great job on defense, making it tough on Oakwood's 6-foot-6 forward Aiden Oliver all night, Romagnoli said.
Summit will now play at Bakersfield Christian on Thursday, March 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.