The Summit High School basketball men are off to a great start in Sunkist League competition.
On Jan. 8, the SkyHawks pulled out a dramatic 66-62 win over defending league champion Kaiser at the Cats' gymnasium.
Then on Jan. 10, Summit rolled past Fontana, 77-28, to raise its record to 2-0 (10-9 overall).
Against Kaiser, the SkyHawks received 20 points from junior guard Miguel Robles and 14 points from senior guard Ashton West.
Wes Hatcher, a freshman guard, played well on defense, according to coach John Romagnoli.
"That was a big win for us," Romagnoli said. "The road to the Sunkist League championship has gone through Kaiser the past six years, so to beat them is huge for our program."
