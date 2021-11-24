The 2021-22 prep basketball season is under way, and the Summit High School men are picking up where they left off last year.
The SkyHawks, who posted a 10-3 record during the shortened 2021 spring season, started the new year with a 69-62 victory over Upland on Nov. 16 and then followed up with an 85-38 rout of San Bernardino on Nov. 18.
Aaron Williams scored 18 points to lead the way for Summit against the San Bernardino squad, and coach John Romagnoli was pleased with the overall team effort.
“This game allowed us to play some guys who didn’t get a lot of minutes in the first game against Upland,” Romagnoli said. “This was a good springboard game for us for the rest of the season.”
Sandy Thomas, a junior who is one of the leaders on the team, agreed that it was a solid performance.
“It showed that we have a lot of people who can really play,” Thomas said. “We were unselfish and we shared the ball really well, and we had a lot of team chemistry going on tonight.”
David Burnham, another 11th-grade standout, said the SkyHawks are hoping for a lot of success in the upcoming months.
“It’s going to be a good season, but we’ll have a tough schedule,” he said.
Romagnoli said Burnham is highly effective even though he doesn’t always score a lot of points.
“Burnham has made himself into a terrific player. He controls the tempo in every game we play,” the coach said.
Romagnoli also praised Thomas and additional returning players such as 6-foot-3 junior Jason Roberts II and 6-foot-4 senior Daniel Coleman.
“This is the best practice team I’ve had since 2016,” Romagnoli said. “The guys really get after it in practice, and that means they’re ready to get after it in the game.”
Summit will be a host school for the annual Inland Empire Classic, which will begin on Monday, Nov. 29.
