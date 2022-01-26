The Summit High School basketball men had been struggling offensively in recent games, but in a key matchup against powerful Eisenhower, freshman Devon Davis provided the spark the SkyHawks needed.
Davis fired in 21 points to help Summit obtain a 72-65 victory on Jan. 22 at the Rialto Middle School gym, enabling the locals to remain in contention for top honors in the league with a 5-1 record.
“We’ve had some trouble scoring, but we were able to break out of that today,” said coach John Romagnoli, who was particularly pleased with the efforts of guards Davis, Aaron Williams, and David Burnham.
Thanks to accurate outside shooting, the SkyHawks moved out to a 33-24 lead at halftime. However, the Eagles rallied in the third quarter to take a two-point lead. But then Summit erupted for 25 points in the fourth period to pull away once again.
“It went downhill a little bit in the second half, but we stuck together in the end,” said Davis, who swished in five 3-pointers.
Williams contributed 7 points, all in the second half.
“We had a good run in the first half, let them come back, and then in the fourth quarter, we came back and executed,” Williams said.
Burnham, a junior, continued the fine work he has performed throughout the season by scoring 18 points. Mahmood Awad added 8 points and Darius Breaux had 6 for the SkyHawks.
