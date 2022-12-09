After winning the league championship last year, the Summit High School basketball men are hoping for another successful season in 2022-23.
The SkyHawks raised their record to 5-3 in non-league action with a 58-43 win over Sultana on Dec. 6, even though several players were sidelined with illnesses.
“Tonight was a bit of a struggle for us,” said coach John Romagnoli. “We only had nine of our 14 players available.”
Still, Romagnoli was pleased that the depleted Summit squad was able to take fifth place in the I.E. Classic the week before, thanks to a 45-38 victory against Great Oak.
The SkyHawks are known for playing tough defense, and if they can reach their full potential on offense, Romagnoli believes they will do well in league action.
Against Sultana, Summit jumped out to a 15-1 advantage in the first quarter, but the visitors kept battling and reduced the deficit to five points in the fourth period.
However, Summit’s Brandon Ho came off the bench to score 12 points in the second half, enabling the SkyHawks to pull away for the win.
"We played well as a team, and our chemistry is getting stronger as the season goes on," Ho said.
Mahmood Awad led the team with 17 points, while Sandy Thomas and Jayden Parish each scored 6 points.
Wakiee Brady and Dillon Overstreet both had 5 points, David Burnham had 4, and Amos Aguilera added 3.
