The Summit High School basketball men raised their record to 4-0 in the Sunkist League by clobbering Colton, 73-34, on Jan. 17.
Summit maintained a first-place tie with Bloomington in the league standings heading into a game between the SkyHawks and Bruins on Jan. 22.
In a previous game on Jan. 15, the SkyHawks pounded Grand Terrace, 64-49, as Chazz Bruny scored 14 points and Ashton West put in 13 points (including 11 in the fourth quarter).
Isaiah Coleman cashed in 9 points, Weslee Hatcher scored 7, and Devean James and Denver Davis each had 4.
