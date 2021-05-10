The Summit High School basketball men raised their record to 6-1 thanks to a 49-45 win over Bishop Amat on May 8.
It was the fourth straight victory for the SkyHawks, whose only loss came against Rancho Cucamonga in April.
Coach John Romagnoli praised the efforts of several players, including sophomore David Burnham, who has been among the team leaders in scoring, rebounding, and assists, in addition to being a top-notch defender.
Burnham scored 16 points and brought down 5 rebounds in Summit's 62-47 win over local rival Fontana A.B. Miller on May 5.
Another sophomore, Jason Roberts, fired in 18 points to help the SkyHawks vanquish Rialto, 62-52, on April 29.
Weslee Hatcher is among the team leaders in most statistical categories, and especially on the defensive end of the floor, Romagnoli said.
"Senior veterans Miguel Robles and Jordan Clayton are providing some stability and senior returner Denver Davis has been huge on the glass, most recently grabbing 14 boards in our win at Rialto," the coach said.
Other players contributing to the SkyHawks' success are juniors Devean James and Daniel "DC" Coleman. Sophomore Sandy Thomas is also making great strides and both his minutes and production have steadily increased throughout the season, Romagnoli said.
