This past spring, Jordan Clayton helped spark the Summit High School basketball team to its second straight league championship, and now he is heading to San Antonio, Texas after receiving a college scholarship.
Clayton, who plays both point and shooting guard, officially signed his letter of intent to play for Our Lady of the Lake University on Aug. 10.
He was applauded by his family members, coaches, teammates, and public officials during a special ceremony at the SkyHawks' delayed team banquet for the 2020-2021 season.
“Summit taught me how to have a leadership type of role and taught me how to persevere and never give up as a player and person," Clayton said. "I’m very excited to play college basketball. I feel this new journey will test me a lot, especially being away from home, but I’m excited and ready.”
Summit coach John Romagnoli said he has known Clayton since he was in elementary school. Clayton's father, Anthony, was an assistant coach with Romagnoli for a few years when he was coaching previously at Fontana A.B. Miller High School.
"It’s been a pleasure to watch Jordan grow into both the young man and the player he has become," Romagnoli said. "He was a key part of our success as a junior in 2020, literally shooting Xavier Prep out of their zone which was giving us a lot of trouble, by hitting five threes in the second quarter. We won that second-round CIF game in two overtimes and advanced all the way to the state quarterfinal."
Then during his senior year, Clayton was named first team all-league as the SkyHawks went 10-3 and again advanced to the playoffs.
"We are very proud of him and excited for him as he starts this new part of his basketball journey," Romagnoli said.
