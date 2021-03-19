Even though his senior year at Summit High School has been completely disrupted, Miguel Robles has still achieved a major milestone -- a full-ride college scholarship.
Robles, a standout on the SkyHawks' basketball team, signed his letter of intent to play for Life Pacific University in San Dimas during a ceremony at Oggi's restaurant in Fontana on March 18.
Robles thanked God and his mother for inspiring him and said he was impressed by the coach at Life Pacific.
"He feels like it's going to be a great fit for me, and I think so too," said Robles, who will be majoring in business in the fall.
Robles, a 6-foot-2 guard, was one of the key players who helped Summit obtain a tie for the Sunkist League championship and advance to the CIF 4-AA semifinals in 2020.
This year, because of the coronavirus crisis, the traditional basketball season did not take place in the winter, but there is a possibility that a shortened season could still be held in the upcoming months, and Robles is looking forward to it.
"It's going to be great," he said. "We're going to do some damage this season."
Robles said that the problems caused by the pandemic (including the school closures) have not deterred him.
"You've got to put your mind to it and never give up," he said.
Coach John Romagnoli said that this positive attitude has helped Robles make steady and consistent improvement ever since he arrived on the varsity team as a sophomore.
"He's been such a great kid from Day 1," Romagnoli said. "He keeps getting better and better."
Romagnoli said Robles is a good student in addition to being a talented athlete.
"Miguel earned every penny of this scholarship," the coach said. "Life Pacific knows they're getting a steal, because he's going to be a very good player."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.