There are a lot of unanswered questions regarding prep basketball in Fontana because of concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nevertheless, the Summit High School men are making the most of their opportunity, opening the long-delayed 2020-2021 season with victories over Upland and Beaumont.
Coach John Romagnoli said that the SkyHawks know that there is always a possibility that games could be canceled if players on opposing teams test positive for the coronavirus, but he is taking the uncertainty of the situation in stride.
"We're scheduling games as we go," he said. "We don't know who's going to play and who's not going to play. But all I know is that we'll be there when the ball is tossed up; we're ready to go."
The SkyHawks were certainly ready for Beaumont on April 21, receiving good efforts from several players in a 60-48 win.
Miguel Robles scored 14 points, Jordan Clayton had 12, and Jason Roberts had 7. But in addition to those veteran players, Romagnoli said some newcomers also contributed.
"Every game is a growing opportunity," he said. "Our sophomore class is very strong, and we're really proud of the way they played today."
Romagnoli said that David Burnham did an excellent job on defense, and the coach also praised Daniel Coleman, who delighted the fans with an exciting steal and dunk.
In a previous game, the SkyHawks achieved a narrow win over Upland, 66-62, as Clayton fired in 15 points. Burnham had 12 points, Weslee Hatcher and Robles both notched 11 points, and Roberts added 9.
----- MEANWHILE, the Summit ladies faced Beaumont in their season opener and almost pulled off a great rally before falling short in the end, 59-56.
The SkyHawks were behind by a double-digit margin entering early in the fourth quarter, but good work by Monica Malone helped spark a comeback. Summit tied the score at 56-56 in the final minute before Beaumont was able to register the decisive points.
"Late in the game, the kids started playing like we knew they could, and they made it a ball game, so I was proud of them," said coach Latrina Duncan.
Summit has won seven straight league championships, but Duncan said the status of this year's league competition has not been finalized yet.
"I'm just glad that we're out here playing right now," she said.
