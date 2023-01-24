The Summit High School basketball men have turned in some good efforts at various times this season, but on Jan. 20, the SkyHawks achieved their best performance yet.
With a hot-shooting attack, Summit triumphed over Eisenhower, 82-61, to remain in contention for high honors in the Sunkist League standings.
The SkyHawks kept up the momentum on Jan. 23, when they downed local rival Kaiser, 74-57, to raise their record to 5-2 in the league and 13-9 overall.
Against Ike, the SkyHawks produced a “good team win” with a balanced scoring attack, said coach John Romagnoli.
“We came out firing on all cylinders tonight,” said Romagnoli, who said it was a much-needed victory because the team suffered a couple of agonizing losses the week before. Summit fell to a team from Australia by one point in the final seconds and then dropped a heartbreaker to Rialto in overtime.
Adan Castaneda came off the bench to score 14 points as the SkyHawks pulled away from Ike in the second half.
Hisham Abdullah, who scored 12 points, said the win was a “big deal” because Eisenhower is a tough team. “To beat them the way we did is great,” he said.
Jeremy Williams scored 13 points and Wakiee Brady supplied 12.
“It was exciting,” Brady said. “The crowd was loving it, my teammates were all hyped; it was fun.”
Mahmood Awad garnered 9 points and Sandy Thomas, David Burnham, and Devon Davis each had 5 points. Avery Garcia had 4 points and Tyler Payton had 3.
