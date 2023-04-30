Hard work paid off handsomely for the Summit High School volleyball team.
The SkyHawks showed great improvement throughout the season, capturing the co-championship of the San Andreas League and obtaining a victory in the first round of the CIF playoffs.
In fact, Summit had an eight-game winning streak before enduring a defeat to Pacifica Christian in the second round of the CIF playoffs on April 29. The SkyHawks finished with a record of 4-1 in the league and 12-5 overall.
“It was rough at the start because we got some new players, but we got through it together and won league,” said Gene Pabustan, one of the senior leaders on the squad.
Edward Solis, a junior, added that he was pleased that the team managed to come together despite having “a bunch of kids who never played volleyball before.”
In the playoff opener on April 27, Summit downed Geffen Academy of Los Angeles, 3-0, as Kaimana Tufaga had 11 kills and Jaythan Llapitan had 7 kills. Ian Romero provided 5 kills. Christian Salivio had 15 assists and Jose Miranda had 7 assists.
