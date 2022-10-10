From the very start, Summit High School’s game on Oct. 6 was destined to go the SkyHawks’ way.
On San Gorgonio’s opening kickoff, Adrian Rodriguez brought the football back 99 yards for a touchdown, and Summit went on to capture a 45-0 victory.
The SkyHawks raised their record to 4-3 in non-league action by obtaining their third straight win.
Now Summit will begin Sunkist League competition with a key game on Thursday, Oct. 13 at local rival Kaiser (5-2).
Against San G., the SkyHawks were led by quarterback Tavita Tufaga, who completed 5 of 10 passes for 58 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for 64 yards in 8 carries and scored a TD.
“I think the game went really well,” Tufaga said. “Our team played great, and our second people who don’t really get in had a chance to play.”
The SkyHawks took a 14-0 lead after one quarter thanks to an 8-yard touchdown run by Bryan Calderon.
Then in the second quarter, Calderon scored on a 7-yard run, and a few minutes later, Aiden Hall caught an 11-yard pass from Tufaga for a touchdown.
Tufaga had a 9-yard TD on a keeper, and shortly before halftime, Isayah Hall went around the right side and raced 54 yards for the team’s final touchdown.
Isayah Hall and Calderon both ended up with 71 yards in 8 carries. Malvern Germany had 4 carries for 35 yards.
Zylin Randolph and Aiden Hall each had 2 pass receptions and Aaron Escobar caught 1 pass.
On defense, Zyhaire Lewis intercepted 2 passes and Alaska Taufa had 2 sacks. Victor Cabrera had 1 sack.
Gabriel Perez Jr. had 3 solo tackles and 3 assisted tackles. Mark Mitchell had 3 tackles and 2 assists.
Javier Chavez kicked 3 PATs.
