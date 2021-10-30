The SkyHawks are back on top.
The Summit High School football players held on for a dramatic 13-9 victory over Eisenhower in the regular season finale on Oct. 29, enabling them to claim the undisputed San Andreas League championship.
“I’m happy for the kids,” said coach Nick Matheny, whose team went 3-0 in league action and 8-2 overall. “It’s been six years since we won a league title. It feels good to be league champs.”
The SkyHawks prevailed thanks to a strong defensive effort against the high-powered Ike team, which had entered the game with 2-0 league mark and six consecutive lopsided victories.
“One of the big reasons we won tonight is our defensive backs played so well,” Matheny said. “These guys (the Eagles) have thrown for a lot of yards.”
The SkyHawks were clinging to their four-point lead in the final minutes when Eisenhower drove inside the Summit 10-yard line.
But on fourth down, sophomore linebacker Sitani Mikaele rushed the scrambling quarterback, lunged at him, and was able to swipe at his foot just enough to bring him to the turf, far short of the first down. The Summit defenders ran off the field and began a joyful celebration.
“Great players made huge plays tonight,” Matheny said.
The biggest play on offense for Summit came back in the first quarter with Ike leading 6-0. Sophomore quarterback Payton Clark completed a long pass to Jeremiah Beck, setting up Mikaele’s 1-yard touchdown plunge. Javier Chavez kicked the extra point to give the SkyHawks a 7-6 lead.
Chavez later kicked two field goals, providing just enough offense for Summit to accomplish its sixth straight victory.
Both teams were sloppy at times, committing numerous penalties.
Matheny heaped praise on his defensive coaches, whose expertise has resulted in the team holding an opponent to one touchdown or fewer six times this season. Matheny also was appreciative of the work turned in by senior linebacker Devean James, who was recovering from an injury.
