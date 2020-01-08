The Summit High School cheerleaders will be attempting to achieve their second straight CIF championship on Saturday, Jan. 11.
The SkyHawks will be participating in the 2020 CIF Southern Section traditional competitive cheer championships, which will be held at Martin Luther King High School in Riverside.
Summit, which took first place in last year's inaugural event in Division 2, will be competing in the Division 1 co-ed category.
Other local schools competing at the CIF event include Kaiser (Division 2 co-ed), Fontana and Fontana A.B. Miller (Division 4 co-ed), and Bloomington (Division 3 co-ed). Fohi took second place in last year’s championships.
