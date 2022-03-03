Quinn Stewart went 3-for-4 at the plate and also was the winning pitcher as the Summit High School baseball team conquered Glendora, 10-7, on March 1.
Stewart crushed a home run, double, and single and drove in four runs for the SkyHawks, who jumped out to a 7-1 lead and then withstood a rally by Glendora.
Bruce Caropreso went 2-for-3 with two doubles, a walk, and a run, while Sammy Lopez was 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs.
Andres Aguilar slugged a triple and drove in three runs. Ethan Mosqueda singled, scored two runs, and drove in two runs. Ian Stewart had a single, run, and RBI. Isacc Castanon singled and scored a run, and Jacob Reyes singled.
