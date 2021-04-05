Summit High School's football team, leading by a slim 8-7 margin at halftime, pulled away in the second half for a 22-7 victory over Rim of the World on April 3.
The SkyHawks improved their record to 1-1 in the shortened 2020-21 season.
Lavelle Williams rushed for 54 yards in 3 carries and scored a touchdown, while Devean James collected 34 rushing yards and a touchdown in addition to catching 2 passes for 21 yards.
DeMarri Owens had 6 carries for 40 yards and also had a two-point conversion. Dominic Davila ran for 22 yards and Tevita Moala picked up 5 yards.
Payton Clark completed 5 of 11 passes for 52 yards and a touchdown.
Jeremiah Beck had 2 receptions for 14 yards (including a 5-yard TD) and Aiden Hall had a 17-yard catch.
Javier Chavez was successful on both of his PAT attempts.
Summit will host San Gorgonio on Saturday, April 10 at 10 a.m.
