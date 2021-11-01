The Summit High School boys’ varsity cross country team won its final league race of the season by 20 points.
The SkyHawks secured second place in the league and will advance to the CIF preliminaries.
The members of the team are Jerry Davalos, Mathew Luna, Javier Davalos, Imanol Torrero, Matthew Davalos, Mark Davalos, and Cole Jones.
