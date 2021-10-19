After suffering a pair of losses early in the season, the Summit High School football team has roared back with five straight victories to lift their overall record to 6-2.
More importantly, the SkyHawks are 1-0 in the San Andreas League after destroying Grand Terrace, 58-24, on Oct. 15.
Summit has scored at least 45 points in four of those five wins, and against Grand Terrace the SkyHawks built a 51-12 lead at halftime.
De’Marri Owens rushed for 100 yards in 7 carries and scored 2 touchdowns, while Sitani Mikaele gained 73 yards in 6 attempts and cashed in a touchdown.
Mark Mitchell had 8 rushes for 57 yards and scored a touchdown, Nathan Garcia picked up 22 yards in 3 tries, and Isayah Hall sped into the end zone from 11 yards out on his only rushing attempt.
Payton Clark completed 4 of 7 passes for 83 yards and a TD. Jeremiah Beck had 2 receptions for 32 yards and a touchdown, and Aiden Hall, Tavita Tufaga, and Owens each caught a pass.
Javier Chavez was 8-for-8 on PAT kicks.
On the defensive side, Alaska Taufa intercepted a pass and returned it 34 yards, and he also had 2 sacks.
Levale Williams intercepted a pass and returned it 18 yards.
Katoa Fitoa-Holani and Maika Finau both had sacks.
Fitoa-Holani made 6 solo tackles and 1 assisted tackle. Carlos Umana had 5 tackles and 2 assists, Soanne Fakava had 5 tackles (including 3 tackles for losses), Isayah Hall had 4 tackles and 5 assists, Taufa had 3 tackles and 5 assists, and Juan Nunez had 2 tackles and 3 assists.
Summit is scheduled to host Colton on Friday, Oct. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.