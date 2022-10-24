In a tough defensive battle, Eisenhower scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to obtain a 14-10 win over Summit in a football game on Oct. 21.
The SkyHawks saw their four-game winning streak come to an end, leaving them with a record of 1-1 in Sunkist League play and 5-4 overall.
Summit will travel to local rival Jurupa Hills (2-0, 6-3) in the regular season finale on Friday, Oct. 28. If the SkyHawks win, they will obtain a tie for the championship in the four-team league.
Against Ike, Bryan Calderon rushed for 112 yards in 15 carries to aid the SkyHawks. He also caught 2 passes for 25 yards.
Tavita Tufaga completed 5 of 10 passes for 78 yards and also rushed 8 times for 47 yards. Kennazehe Purifoy had 2 receptions for 39 yards and Aiden Hall had a 14-yard reception.
On the defensive side, Soane Fakava made 7 solo tackles and 6 assisted tackles. Calderon had 7 tackles and 4 assists, Alaska Taufa had 5 tackles and 6 assists, Mark Mitchell had 5 tackles and 5 assists, Isayah Hall had 4 tackles and 1 assist, Juan Nunez had 4 tackles, and Tavake Tuikolovatu and Zyhaire Lewis each had 3 tackles and 1 assist.
(0) comments
