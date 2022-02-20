The girls’ basketball teams from Summit and Fontana had terrific seasons in 2021-22, advancing to the CIF quarterfinals in their respective divisions before being defeated.
• Summit lost to powerful Hart, 89-57, in the third-round game of the Division 3AA playoffs on Feb. 19.
The SkyHawks, who had previously vanquished Bell Gardens (53-42) and Temescal Canyon (47-38) in the tournament, finished with a record of 21-5.
• Fontana reached the Division 5AA quarterfinals thanks to a 58-34 rout of Valley Christian Academy in the second round on Feb. 16, but then the Steelers were downed by California Lutheran, 33-18.
The Steelers had an overall record of 22-4 and won the Skyline League championship with an 8-0 slate.
