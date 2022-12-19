Summit High School football standout Tavake Tuikolovatu has verbally committed to attending UCLA.
Tuikolovatu, a defensive end and offensive tackle, announced his decision on Twitter on Dec. 16 after visiting the UCLA campus earlier in the month.
He has been effective for the SkyHawks on both sides of the line of scrimmage, although he has expressed interest in being an offensive lineman for the Bruins.
The 6-foot-6, 300-pounder had a productive senior season this past fall. On defense, he made 44 tackles (including 6 tackles for losses) and 3 sacks. He also had a fumble recovery and forced a fumble.
Several colleges had been trying to sign him, including Washington State, Washington, Cal, Utah, Oregon State, Tennessee, Oklahoma State, and BYU.
