De’Marri Owens rushed for 167 yards in 8 carries and Sitani Mikaele scored 3 touchdowns to help spark the Summit High School football team to a 49-8 conquest of Carter on Sept. 17.
The SkyHawks, who are 2-2 in non-league competition, are scheduled to travel to Murrieta Mesa on Friday, Sept. 24.
Owens put Summit on the scoreboard in the second quarter by dashing 65 yards for a touchdown.
Later in the period, the SkyHawks faced a fourth-down-and-8 situation at the 50-yard line and lined up for a punt, but Mikaele took the snap on a fake and blasted ahead for 34 yards and a first down. That set up Mikaele’s 2-yard touchdown run, putting Summit on top at halftime, 14-0.
In the third quarter, Mikaele scored again, following excellent offensive line blocking into the end zone from 6 yards out.
The SkyHawks ran away with the game by exploding for four touchdowns in the fourth period. Devean James broke free on a 28-yard gain to set up another short TD run by Mikaele.
A long run by Owens set up a 3-yard TD pass from Payton Clark to Jeremiah Beck, and then touchdowns by Isayah Hall and James concluded the scoring.
Clark completed 12 of 14 passes for 56 yards. Beck had 4 receptions and Levale Williams and Owens had 3 catches apiece.
