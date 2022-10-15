As coach of the Summit High School football team, Nick Matheny knows how difficult it can be to play at the home field of local rival Kaiser.
But on Oct. 13, terrific work by the SkyHawks' defense enabled them to come away with a 27-0 victory in the Sunkist League opener.
It was the fourth straight win overall for Summit, which improved its record to 5-3. Kaiser, which had won three consecutive games, dropped to 5-3.
Matheny said he was very happy for his team.
"This is a big game; everybody knows it," he said. "I thought we played really physical defense. Kaiser is known for being a power football team, so to be able to stand in there and go toe-to-toe and play physical football down south is a big deal for us."
Kaiser gave Summit's defense a test early in the game when the Cats drove inside the SkyHawks' 25-yard line thanks to a 26-yard run by Jonathan Marshall Jr. But at the start of the second quarter, Summit stopped Kaiser on a fourth-down play, and after that, the SkyHawks began to take control.
Summit quarterback Tavita Tufaga completed a 33-yard pass to Aiden Hall, setting up a 24-yard touchdown run by Bryan Calderon.
A few minutes later, Tufaga fired a 16-yard touchdown pass to Hall, giving Summit a 14-0 halftime lead.
In the third quarter, Calderon plowed in from 2 yards out to account for another Summit touchdown.
The SkyHawks capped their win in the fourth period as Tufaga and Hall teamed up on a 20-yard TD pass.
Tufaga had a fine game overall, completing 6 of 7 passes for 82 yards in addition to carrying the ball 7 times for 31 yards.
Kennazehe Purifoy had a 20-yard pass reception and also intercepted a pass while on defense.
Calderon finished with 125 yards in 14 rushes, while Isayah Hall had 8 carries for 40 yards and Zylin Randolph had 2 carries for 17 yards.
Summit will play at home against Eisenhower on Friday, Oct. 21, while Kaiser will go to Jurupa Hills.
