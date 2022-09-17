The Summit High School football team got back on the right track on Sept. 16.
Helped by the running of Isayah Hall and the receiving of Aiden Hall, the SkyHawks romped past Carter, 57-13, in a non-league game.
“We’ve had a really rough stretch the past three weeks,” said Summit coach Nick Matheny, referring to the team’s three losses. “So just to have some success, I feel really happy for these guys.”
The score was close until Summit moved out to a 34-13 lead at halftime and then completely dominated the second half.
“We did what we were supposed to do,” Matheny said. “Last week, we lost by one point and we turned the ball over three times. So our big thing tonight was to commit no turnovers, and to get some takeaways on defense, and that’s what we did.”
The SkyHawks drove in for a touchdown on their first possession, aided by a 14-yard pass from Tavita Tufaga to Adrian Rodriguez. Isayah Hall scored from the 1-yard line.
Then Hall produced two more touchdowns, one on a 59-yard dash down the right sideline, and the other on a 20-yard burst up the middle, giving Summit a 20-6 lead.
Carter responded with a touchdown to cut the margin to 20-13, but that’s when all the momentum shifted back in the SkyHawks’ favor.
On the ensuing kickoff, Bryan Calderon sped 66 yards on an exciting return to put the ball in Carter territory. On the next play, Calderon ran 14 yards from scrimmage, and on the play after that, Calderon took the handoff again and followed strong offensive line blocking for a 19-yard touchdown to make it 26-13.
When Summit regained possession, it was Tufaga’s turn to shine. He ran 21 yards on a keeper and then threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Aiden Hall, giving the SkyHawks their 21-point edge at the intermission.
Aiden Hall finished with 4 catches for 62 yards, while Kennazehe Purifoy hauled in 2 passes for 56 yards.
Tufaga completed 7 of 13 passes for 121 yards and 3 TDs, and he also ran 2 times for 33 yards. Calderon gained 100 yards in 11 carries and Isayah Hall had 3 catches for 87 yards.
