After going through a very strange spring season, the Summit High School football players were glad that on Aug. 19, things returned to the way they should be -- at least for one day.
The SkyHawks romped to a 34-0 victory over Santa Fe in the opener of the fall season at the Fontana A.B. Miller field.
"I think we played a really complete team game," said sophomore quarterback Payton Clark. "We were dominant on both sides of the ball, offense and defense, and we had a really good run game."
He was delighted that the team could play on a Friday night instead of the Saturday morning scenario, which was the case back in March.
"This was the first game under the lights in my high school career. It felt really nice to be out here," Clark said with a smile.
Linebacker Devean James, one of the senior leaders on a team which has many young players, agreed with Clark.
"I think it was a really good start to the season, especially with all the young guys we have," James said. "I'm glad to see that we grew from last year."
That growth was apparent in the opening minutes of the game as Summit quickly drove downfield, scoring a touchdown on a 25-yard run by sophomore Sitani Mikaele. The TD was set up by pass completions to Isayah Hall and Aiden Hall.
Then it was Levale Williams' turn. While playing defense, Williams intercepted a pass, and then after moving over to the offensive side, he caught a 33-yard touchdown pass from Clark to give the SkyHawks a 14-0 lead.
After Javier Chavez kicked the first of his two field goals, Santa Fe embarked on its only lengthy drive of the night, helped by penalties against the SkyHawks. Santa Fe reached the Summit 4-yard line, but James recovered a fumble to thwart the threat.
Summit's offense returned to the field, and on the first play De'Marri Owens reeled off a 56-yard run. A short while later, Isayah Hall blasted into the end zone on a 28-yard dash despite having a defender grab his face mask.
In the third quarter, Isayah Hall had an apparent 24-yard TD called back due to a penalty, but Owens made up for it, surging 30 yards around the right side for the game's final touchdown.
----- SUMMIT was scheduled to play its next non-league game at Corona on Friday, Aug. 27, but more problems with COVID-19 have arisen, causing a cancelation.
The Corona team's game against Ramona on Aug. 19 was called off because during contact tracing for COVID-19, it was determined that "multiple cohorts" within the team were affected, according to a news release issued by Corona High School.
Those Corona players are having to undergo a 10-day quarantine, and due to a requirement by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this will also require the cancelation of the game against Summit, the news release said.
