Sophomore quarterback Jesse Vega completed 12 of 19 passes for 297 yards and 3 touchdowns as the Summit High School football team smashed Silverado, 39-20, on Sept. 8.
Vega also carried the football 12 times for 43 yards and a TD as the SkyHawks raised their non-league record to 2-2.
Sophomore receiver Nikko Miramontes caught 4 passes for 147 yards and 2 touchdowns, including a 72-yarder.
Nathan Garcia had 4 catches for 76 yards and a touchdown. Fernando Fernandez had a 46-yard reception and Mark Mitchell, Alex Ramirez, and Freddie Hueneberg also caught passes.
Mitchell rushed 13 times for 92 yards and 2 touchdowns, while Maximus McCarthy had 48 yards in 11 carries.
Salah Wahab kicked 3 PATs.
On defense, the SkyHawks were helped by Jaycob Calleros, who intercepted a pass. Mitchell recovered a fumble and George Toia had 2 sacks.
Toia had 5 solo tackles and Miramontes had 4 solo tackles. Mitchell made 3 tackles and 5 assists, Evan Ramos had 2 tackles and 4 assists, Jordan Calzada and Brandon Morris each had 2 tackles and 3 assists, and Daniel Hester, Marcus Cazares, and Julian Umana all had 2 tackles.
Summit will play at home against Carter on Friday, Sept. 15.
