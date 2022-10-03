Bryan Calderon rushed for 101 yards in 10 carries and also caught an 89-yard touchdown pass to help lead the Summit football team to a 42-7 rout of Rim of the World on Sept. 30.
The SkyHawks breezed to a 35-0 lead at halftime and raised their record to 3-3 in non-league competition.
Isayah Hall carried the ball 8 times for 119 yards, and both he and Calderon ran for a pair of touchdowns. Zylin Randolph rushed for 61 yards in 5 carries.
Quarterback Tavita Tufaga completed 5 passes for 203 yards and also rushed 3 times for 32 yards.
Kennazehe Purifoy, Aiden Hall, Adrian Rodriguez, and Aaron Escobar each caught passes.
Kaimana Tufaga returned 2 punts for 32 yards and also had a 23-yard kickoff return.
On defense, Soane Fakava made 5 solo tackles and 1 assisted tackle. Mark Mitchell had 4 tackles and 2 assists and Tavake Tuikolovatu had 3 tackles and 3 assists.
Summit’s next game will be on Thursday, Oct. 6 at home against San Gorgonio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.