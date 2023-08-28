After leading the entire way, the Summit High School football team saw a victory slip from its grasp in the fourth quarter on Aug. 25.
The SkyHawks scored two touchdowns in the first quarter for a 13-0 lead and held it until the final period, when Salesian rallied to pin a heartbreaking 14-13 loss on the locals.
Summit, which has a 1-1 record in non-league play, was led by Jesse Vega, who completed 8 of 15 passes for 133 yards. He also rushed 16 times for 133 yards.
Alex Ramirez caught 3 passes for 36 yards, Nathan Garcia had 2 receptions for 47 yards, Aaron Escobar had a 24-yard reception, Maximus McCarthy had an 18-yard reception, and Francisco Hernandez caught an 8-yard pass.
Isayah Hall rushed for 22 yards.
On defense, Duke Cosner had 6 solo tackles and Evan Ramos made 5 tackles and 1 assist. Escobar had 4 tackles and 2 assists, Jaycob Calleros had 4 tackles and 1 assist, Julian Umana had 2 tackles and 3 assists, Daniel Hester and Hall each had 2 tackles and 1 assist, and Zyhaire Lewis and McCarthy both had 2 tackles.
Summit will travel to Beaumont on Thursday, Aug. 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.