The Summit High School football team lost several of its top players due to graduation this past spring, but a new group of young performers has risen up to spark the SkyHawks this season.
Leading the way has been quarterback Jesse Vega, a 10th-grader whose passing and running propelled Summit to a 28-7 victory over Carter on Sept. 15 in front of a large crowd at the Fontana A.B. Miller field.
Vega completed 8 of 13 passes for 147 yards and a touchdown, and he also carried the ball 11 times for 100 yards and a TD as the SkyHawks lifted their record to 3-2 in non-league competition.
“I think we have a bright future ahead of us,” Vega said afterward. “We have a lot of young people on this team, and we could become something special.”
Coach Nick Matheny said Vega is “probably the best sophomore in the area. He’s going to make a lot of noise in the years to come here at Summit. And he’s a good kid — a 4.0 (GPA) student.”
The coach said the SkyHawks made some “young guy” mistakes in the game, but he was pleased to come away with a win.
“There was a point there when we had a sophomore quarterback, a freshman running back, a freshman fullback, and a sophomore receiver all on the field, so this is a very young football team,” Matheny said.
Helping to provide senior leadership was running back Isayah Hall, who rushed 12 times for 127 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
The SkyHawks jumped ahead in the first quarter when Vega threw a long pass to sophomore Alex Ramirez, who made a fine over-the-shoulder catch for a 41-yard touchdown.
Carter tied the score, but Summit went back in front in the second period, 14-7, on a short run by Hall.
“We came out passing a lot, and they (the opponents) adjusted to that, so then we had to come out running the ball, and they couldn’t stop our run game,” Vega said.
The SkyHawks took control in the second half thanks to a ground attack which was aided by Maximus McCarthy (who finished with 38 yards in 6 carries) and Ramirez (29 yards in 3 carries).
Hall dashed down the sideline for a 43-yard touchdown in the third quarter to make it 21-7, and late in the game, Vega concluded the scoring with a 37-yard keeper.
“We came in at halftime and got our stuff together a little bit. We calmed down and played SkyHawk football,” Matheny said. “Our defense played lights out all night.”
Mark Mitchell sparked the defensive unit by making 10 solo tackles and 4 assisted tackles.
Duke Cosner made 8 tackles and 2 assists, which included 3 tackles for loss. Brandon Morris had 5 tackles and 4 assists, including 4 tackles for loss. Evan Ramos had 4 tackles and 4 assists, including 3 tackles for loss.
Salah Wahab was 4-for-4 on PAT kicks.
Summit has a bye on Sept. 22 and will resume action with a home game on Friday, Sept. 29 against Rim of the World.
