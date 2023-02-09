The Summit High School girls’ soccer team continued its fine season on Feb. 8 by acquiring a 3-1 win over Channel Islands in the opening round of the CIF Division 5 playoffs.
The SkyHawks raised their record to 11-5-3 overall. They will face St. Genevieve in Round 2 on Feb. 10.
Earlier, they took second place in the San Andreas League with a 4-3-2 mark.
One of the key games during the league season was a 2-1 victory against Eisenhower. Alyssa Fregoso and Mia Villasenor scored the Summit goals.
Also, the SkyHawks triumphed over local rival Kaiser, 5-0, as Aitiana Almazo scored 3 goals. Fregoso and Valeria Navarro each had 1 goal and 1 assist. Goalkeeper Makenna Servello had 4 saves and Janelle Quintanilla had 1 save.
