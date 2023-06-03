Summit High School graduate Bianca Diamond played well in her freshman season of softball at Goshen College in Indiana.
Diamond was named First-Team All-Conference after being one of the star players on a Goshen squad which earned a school-record 16 wins in conference competition.
She achieved a .360 batting average with 54 hits, 30 runs, and 18 runs batted in.
After just one year, she is already tied for eighth in program history with 25 career stolen bases, and she was only caught stealing once.
At the plate, she was 10th in the league in doubles and 12th in hits. She had eight strikeouts in her 150 at-bats this year, or just 5.33 percent of her appearances at the plate.
