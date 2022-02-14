In 2011, Donte Deayon was an All-CIF player for the Summit High School football team which won the CIF championship. A decade later, Deayon is once again a member of a championship team -- the Super Bowl-winning Los Angeles Rams.
Deayon, a backup cornerback, was celebrating along with his teammates after the Rams rallied for a dramatic 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13.
"Can't Express It Enough But I'm Thankful!! Super Bowl 56 Champions!" Deayon exclaimed on Twitter.
Deayon didn't play in the Super Bowl, but he contributed to the Rams' defense during the regular season while enjoying his best year as a pro. Overall, he appeared in 10 games and was in the starting lineup once. He made 20 solo tackles and 5 assisted tackles.
Deayon has been praised for his determination and strong work ethic ever since he signed as a free agent with the New York Giants in 2016. He saw limited action with the Giants in 2017 and 2018 before being waived.
Even though some analysts were concerned about his size (5-foot-9, 159 pounds), the Rams saw his potential and signed him in 2019. He did not play at all in 2020 but came back impressively in 2021.
He had graduated from Boise State University after earning All-Mountain West second team honors three times.
While at Summit, he was a teammate of Jamaal Williams, who also has gone on to compete in the NFL and is now a running back with the Detroit Lions. After the Super Bowl, Williams said on Twitter how proud he was of Deayon.
(See video highlights of Summit's CIF championship season, including an interview with Deayon, at https://youtu.be/nVCgsXkqiG4)
This was the second time in four months that an athlete from a Fontana school played on a team which reached the pinnacle of pro sports. Last fall, Jesse Chavez, a pitcher who graduated from Fontana A.B. Miller High School, was a member of the Atlanta Braves, who won the World Series.
