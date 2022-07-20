Khallifah Rosser, a former Summit High School star, took fifth place in the men’s 400 meter hurdles at the World Track and Field Championships in Oregon on July 19.
Even though Rosser did not receive a medal for finishing in the top three, he still turned in one of the greatest performances ever by an athlete from Fontana in worldwide competition.
In fact, Rosser crossed the finish line ahead of last year’s Olympic champion and world record holder, Karsten Warholm of Norway, who came in seventh place.
In his first appearance at the world finals, the 27-year-old Rosser had a time of 47.88, which was just short of the personal-best 47.65 he achieved when he finished third in the United States championships in June.
“It felt great,” Rosser said in a YouTube interview with the Final Leg. “The atmosphere was terrific, the crowd, the race … I was excited to be a part of it.”
Rosser, who had performed well in competitions in the U.S. and Europe earlier this year, said he was very thankful for many people who have helped him become an elite athlete.
“My support system has been phenomenal,” he said. “My mom, my pops, my friends, my teammates, all the people I went to school with, everybody, people from back home. Everybody’s reached out to show me some type of support and love, in any way shape or form, and I take it with a lot of gratitude. That’s what really helped me get through this long season and this long journey to the finals.”
After graduating from Summit in 2012, Rosser enjoyed a terrific college career at Cal State Los Angeles, winning the 2016 NCAA championship in the 400 hurdles. He still holds the school records in both the 400 hurdles and the 400.
The gold medal in the world championships was attained by Alison dos Santos of Brazil, whose time of 46.29 was just ahead of the 46.89 turned in by Rai Benjamin of the U.S., who finished second.
Trevor Bassitt of the U.S. was third at 47.39 and Wilfried Happio of France came in fourth at 47.41.
